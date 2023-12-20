Venezuela is releasing 10 jailed Americans in major prisoner swap

The Biden administration negotiated the release of 10 Americans and 20 Venezuelan political prisoners who were being held by the government of Nicolas Maduro.

December 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live