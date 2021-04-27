What’s next in the Ukrainian refugee crisis?

ABC News' Phil Lipof visits a mass shelter housing refugees in Warsaw, Poland, and explores what comes next for many of the 2.5 million refugees and counting as well as the cities taking them in.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live