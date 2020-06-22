Transcript for How a Doctor is going above and beyond to help fellow healthcare workers

our nation's biggest heroes and one California pediatrician is going far beyond the call of duty. Dr. Daniel Bruckner, known as Dr. Danny, he's helped donate more than 60,000 face masks and ppe to doctor's offices and nursing homes that are facing a short supply. Here to discuss this is Dr. Daniel Bruckner. Welcome, Dr. Danny. I hope it's okay I call you that. Thank you so much for being with us. First of all, tell me what inspired you to do this. Yeah, so, when the pandemic first hit and news of coronavirus was coming from around the world, it was very apparent that healthcare workers were being unfortunately horribly affected by this and so it was very apparent that we're going to need ppe to not just protect ourselves but also to protect our staff and to protect the patients and so it -- I called around to a bunch of the other pediatricians and none of us could really find any ppe. My staff called our local suppliers, Amazon, and there was nothing available to like July, so I decided to take matters into my own hands and start donating. All right, I'm curious, how you were able to source ppe equipment, to purchase that bulk order in the first place, I remember, we were all looking for where to find it. Right, a fun story, I have a buddy from college who I knew did sourcing from around the world importing and so I called him up on a whim and I said, do you have any ability to get ppe, like surgical masks, and he said he actually did. He looked into it and fortunately the minimum order at that point was about 10,000 units and there was a lot of price gouging going on. I asked him, at what point, if I buy more could the price come down? He said if you buy 30,000 I can get the price down for you. I figured this need wasn't going to go anywhere, and all the healthcare workers around were going to need it. So I just -- my very first purchase was 30,000 surgical masks. And I started donating. Wow, talk about those donations, where are they going and how are you meeting the demand? Right, so, right away, I just started donating to the other local pediatricians in the area, my sister -- both my sisters are pediatricians and my parents. I donated to a bunch of different pediatricians around. The need was so apparent. One pediatrician I donated to was, they're in their 60s, they were down to last five surgical masks. They were just giving them to when I texted them and said I had masks to donate, they put their mask back on for the first time in a week or so. The need was apparent. The word got out. Nursing homes started to hear what I was doing, and os they started calling me, I started donating to them. It's really -- the need has kind of become endless. I'm sure. It's pretty remarkable and emotional response when you give those ppe to people who have been without, who desperately need them for their own safety, what have you heard back from those people? Yeah, I mean, the response has just been amazing. I mean, they -- they -- you know, every doctor wants to protect themselves and their family. I have a 16-month-old son at home and a wife, the last thing I want to do is bring covid home to them. We have staff we want to protect and the patients. When I show up to these offices and nursing homes with these supplies I feel like I'm the red cross showing up to a small village with food, I mean, it really hits home and it feels really good. We're so grateful for you, Dr. Danny, for everything you're doing and for of course being with us today. We appreciate everything. Thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.