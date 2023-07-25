Millennial couples feel cash crunch as wedding costs rise due to inflation

ABC News' Jaclyn Lee reports on the high cost of getting hitched and how Millennial couples are choosing between eloping and getting a house over spending big bucks on their wedding day.

July 25, 2023

