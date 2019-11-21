Transcript for Cast of ‘Frozen 2’ on celebrating girl power and sisterhood in new film

Do you want to build a snowman Reporter: It was the princess movie that became the cultural phenomenon. "Frozen", the second-highest grossing animated film of all time. Now back in theaters with a sequel for legions of fans who aren't ready to let it go. Let it go Reporter: That iconic song celebrating girl power and sisterhood, inspired millions of mini Anas and elsas worldwide. She is such an inspiration to me, not just a little girl in a blue dress. I'm reminded how important I am and the things I have. Reporter: Idina Menzel returning as Elsa with all of the original cast. Josh gad, Jonathan Groth and Kirsten bell. Elsa! When this project was introduced to you guys, were you sort of like, oh, my gosh, we've already done the best, most successful animated movie ever done. Do we take it to the next level? We eager, because we just miss each other. It was exciting to get back in there. Coming to work opposite these three is literally the greatest thing I could possibly ever imagine. We do have a lot of fun together. Because idina feels like my sister, he feels like my boyfriend and Josh feels like my Reporter: She's on an incredible journey E. I saved from you my ex-boyfriend and did it all without powers. So, you know, I'm coming. The first movie, she was always a little more fearful of this power she had. This one she's more enthusiastic and optimistic. There's a lot of messaging in this movie. I feel like we did that in the first one, and the second one ves up to that. How do the learn from the past and help people around you. It takes complex themes and simplifies them. Reporter: The cast is confident they have struck a new chord. She journaled as Ana, journaled as Elsa to figure out what the next pivotal moment I had a lot of reservations. How do you match or top not only one of the biggest animated movies of all time but one of the greatest animated musicals of all time. Doing the sequel to a musical is not a thing. Like people don't do them for a reason. It's very hard to make people forget about the songs that these songs have to live up to. And very early on, I think the first song I ever heard was "Into the unknown", and I immediately was like, oh, right, like we are in the hands of the most gifted, creative team. They can't really write a bad song. Let it go Reporter: That creative team, husband and wife song writing duo, Kristin and Bobby who won the best Oscar for "Let it go." This time around, each character has their own musical number. Oh, my gosh, we have to come up with another "Let it go." We never had that conversation at the dinner table. We wouldn't talk about that, because that would lock us into a place of fear. And you can't write from a place of fear. True creative place in your mind comes from great stories and saying, oh, please, please let me take that moment when this character is feeling something so strongly that they can't even talk anymore and makes a big decision. It makes us go, literally want to steal the paper and say let me take this, give me an hour and I'll get it. We see a lot of excitement in each other's eyes. We would have done their without a movie coming out. It was fun to do. Reporter: Is it ever difficult to work together, husband and wife? It can be, of course. Yes, it's a ton of give-and-take, and inspiring and making each other laugh. Reporter: "Frozen 2" has a couple new faces. Sterling K brown and Rachel wood. What's it like to be part of the family? A dream to come true. A, to be part of the Disney family, but to be welcomed into an already-established Disney phenomenon was incredible. It has these wonderful light moments and these really probing questions about identity, where I come from, what is the next step in my life. Reporter: I heard you on Jimmy Kim. And they kind of joked about I don't care if it's based on a nordic myth or not, but everyone should be included in this one. And now we should get a chance to see ourselves in everything, especially when we're coming from our imaginations, right? That's really important. Because for the first time Reporter: The "Frozen" franchise which is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC news, expanded the limits of what we've come to imagine for princess films. The first one gave you these two heroins, but I like how Christoph was represented. You have great lines. There's one point WHE rescues Ana in the midst of a battle and doesn't say I'll take over, he says "I'm here, what do you need"? And I thought that was a beautiful thing to say to your partner. So egoless. A beautiful example for kids. Reporter: A beautiful example for a new generation of "Frozen" I'm Abbie Boudreau. "Frozen" comes out soon.

