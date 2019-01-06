Transcript for How Daniel Wozniak tried to act his way out of 2010 double murder

This all started when a woman's body was found in an apartment in Costa Mesa. The victim was 23 years old. This murder is full of twists. You have a lead actor in an off stage drama. The story of what happened to 23-year-old Julie and her 26-year-old friend Sam begins in sunny Orange county, California. She a college student and talented dancer. She had a zest for life, a passion for her art, and everybody loved Julie. He, an army veteran. Using his combat pay to get a college degree. You're too scared. Say something to the camera. Good-bye, camera. Big, strong guy. Happy go lucky. They meet in class and she becomes his tutor. Sam and Julie have a strong platonic friendship. She loved hanging out with Sam at his bachelor pad. Reporter: But Sam and Julie's California dream begins to crumble on Friday night, may 21st, 2010 when Julie gets a series of troubling texts from Sam's phone. Can you come over tonight at midnight alone? Very upset. Need to talk. I'm hurting with some bad family crap. I can't be alone. No sex. Reporter: The next say Sam doesn't show up at his parent's home for a weekend visit. His father goes to Sam's apartment letting himself in with a spare key. I walked into the bedroom. And that's when I saw a body, a large amount of blood. I immediately called 9-1-1. 9-1-1. There's a body in my son's apartment. Do you know where your son No, I don't. Our victim was deceased laying partially on the bed and then kneeling on the floor. They find out that she is Julie. She had one gunshot wound center of the head. Investigators as they do begin to talk to everybody Sam knows including Dan and Rachel. Dan and Rachel, Sam's neighbors were actors at the local community theater and engaged to be married. Daniel tells me he was with Sam before he went missing and he was with another unknown subject wearing a black hat. Rachel told them the same thing. In our effort to locate Sam we began to go into credit card activities. Investigators noticed four cash withdrawals from two different atms. When they look at the video instead of seeing Sam, they see a stranger they identify as 17-year-old Wesley, an actor friend of Dan. Dan had Sam's atm card and gave it to Wesley and said look, Sam owes a bunch of money and he's asked me to help him withdraw money from his atm, and I'm asking you to help. Reporter: Sam saved up $65,000 in his bank account. Something investigators would learn was very attractive to Dan. He has no full-time job. He needs thousands to help finance his wedding and pay for an expensive honeymoon. Reporter: Police clear Rachel but quickly consider Dan a suspect. They track him down in the middle of his bachelor party, arrest him, and bring him to the police department for interrogation. Dan had given us a statement that he and Sam had a plan to withdraw funds from Sam's atm, and Sam would report his account stolen. These detectives are like wait, why would he pay you to steal his own money? Dan tells detectives that the Saturday after the very first atm withdrawal, he gets a knock on the door at 8:30 in the morning and guess who is standing there? Sam. It's like there's a body in my apartment. I shot somebody. I was not happy about it. It was a fit of rage. It went from a credit card fraud to drug induced rage with Julie. When someone tells you the truth, that doesn't change, he kept adding stuff to his story. A lightbulb went off saying it's not adding up. He's done the performance of his life. The cops say not so fast. You're arrested for murder. You're being arrested. You don't want to talk to us, tell us anymore, that's -- we're Whoa. Whoa. Yes, I helped Sam get away. Yes, I did not know what he was planning, yes, I lied to you earlier. Yes, I -- it's something I'm not proud of. They begin to press him. His story changes. Okay, fine. He came down and said help me. I went upstairs and saw the is that what you want to hear? So up to this point Dan clearly thinks that he's keeping himself out of trouble. But he's about to say something that's going to change the entire investigation. What did you see? I saw two gunshots in her head. Investigators say only one of the bullet holes was visible. When he mentioned he saw two gunshot wounds, I said well, he was there when she was shot. After questioning Dan is taken to a holding cell where he calls his fiance, Rachel, a call recorded by police. Were you the one that killed them? There a huge pause. Imagine the worst, and that's what I did. The detective and I walked into the cell. His eyeballs were almost popping out of his head. He says I want to talk to you guys and tell you everything. I'm crazy and I did it. You did what? I killed Julie and I killed Sam. Sam came first. Reporter: He said he brought Sam to an attic of a theater. Where did you shoot him? The back of the head as he was going down. And then the second time? Second time he was down. He was still talking. Saying I need help. What was he saying? I need help. Something hit me. Then what did you do? I reloaded and fired again. You loaded behind killing Sam -- the motive behind killing Sam was? Money and insanity. Money an instanty. Dan's next confession is even more horrifying. He had cut up Sam's body. What was going on in your mind when you were dismembering the body, dismembering Sam's body? I was actually smiling and laughing. He's laughing and smiling as he cuts off the head of a brave young man so he can go on his honeymoon? It's evil. He said he used the cell phone to lure Julie to the apartment. I put two bullets in the back of her head. Why did you have to kill Julie? To cover up Sam. How would that cover up Sam? To make it look like he was on the run and he did it. After the confession police question Buffett to see how much she knew. Did you help him plan this whole murder? Reporter: Buffett was charged with being an accessory after the fact for lying to investigators. She's serving 32 months in jail. As for Dan -- That jury trial was the real performance of his life. He's smiling at everybody like he's the star of his own play. Reporter: A performance that couldn't spare him from being sentenced to die. California's governor recently put a moratorium on the death penalty. So for now, Dan doesn't have an execution date but could remain behind bars for the rest of his life.

