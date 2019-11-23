Transcript for International manhunt for Joran van der Sloot after killing Peruvian woman: Part 2

. Beth Holloway thought she finally had Joran van Der sloot on those charges of wire fraud and extortion. But then he slips away from aruba to Peru. It's may, 2010. And a 21 year old young Peruvian woman named Stephany flores doesn't come home one night. She goes missing. The daughter of a former Peruvian presidential candidate. And because she's from a wealthy family, it's believed she's been kidnapped. Tuesday. Somebody tell us that Stephanie went to the casino. On the security video later released to the media, the family actually spots Stephanie. She takes a seat next to what appears to be a young man. The two have some sort of a conversation. So now they have what they believe to be an actual image of this man. They said we've got a name for this kid. I went to the internet, and I put that name in Google. She types in Joran van Der sloot, and what comes up is actually shocking. Hundreds and hundreds of articles. Implicated in the dits appearance of an American woman from the island of aruba, exactly five years earlier. On June 2, 2010, Stephany flores has been missing for three days. Her distraught family has been searching everywhere, and then sadly, she is found dead by an employee in the hotel tac. Going back and looking at the surveillance footage, it was discovered that Stephanie and Joran had had several encounters at the casino. And Joran would have been well aware that Stephanie had won some fairly big jackpots. So there's reason to suspect that he wanted that cash. And he targeted her. And that's why authorities think he took her to his hotel room to rob her. Joran wants to get out of Peru. He knows he's left a body in the hotel that the police are still going to be bearing down on him. Reporter: While he's on the run, a tollbooth operator actually recognizes his face and knows he's wanted for murder. Calls in a tip, and that gives police the opening they've been looking for to capture him. Joran's captured in Chile, and they quickly bring him back to Peru and the charge went murder. And the same day Joran's arrested, the U.S. Attorney has a news conference in Birmingham. This morning my office obtained an arrest warrant for Joran van Der sloot, on extortion and wire fraud. I want to stress at the outset that our case is not related in any way to the ongoing murder investigation in Peru. Joran, Joran! The police in Peru now had a treasure trove of evidence, and all of it linked Joran directly to this crime. He admitted everything he did. How he went to the room, how he started hitting her. How he took all the money, and how he fled with her belongings. Nearly two years after Joran was arrested in Chile, he appears in court. Joran surprises everyone. He pleads guilty. Joran's been lying so much, you would presume he was going to fight it and challenge it, but he accepts a deal and gets 28 years in prison. Is it the justice I wanted? No, but it's the just take. Once his sentence is completed in Peru, he cannot be released. He has to be transferred into U.S. Custody and extradited to the U.S. So he'll be there until he comes to Alabama. That sounded good to me. We'll be right back. No matter how much you clean, does your house still smell stuffy? That's because your home is filled with soft surfaces that trap odors and release them back into the room. So, try Febreze Fabric Refresher Febreze finds odors trapped in fabrics (Bubbles popping) And cleans them away as it dries. Use Febreze every time you tidy up to keep your whole house smelling fresh air clean. Fabric Refresher even works for clothes you want to wear another day. Make Febreze part of your clean routine for whole home freshness. La la la la la. The Race to Black Friday is now at JCPenney! Save on outerwear for the family, and diamond jewelry! And this Saturday only, get a Disney Frozen ornament with purchase. Or get an extra 20% off select items

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.