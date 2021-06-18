Popular tourist destination, Island of Phuket finds ways to rebound amid COVID-19

On Thailand&rsquo;s Island of Phuket, tourism is about a fifth of the overall economy, but tourist arrivals fell by more than 80% in 2020. The Phuket Sandbox initiative aims to kick-start travel again.

