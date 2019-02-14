Transcript for 21 Savage released on bond by Immigration and Customs Enforcement

The rapper toilet that it is reportedly now out of a federal immigration detention center his lawyers said the Grammy nominated singer posted a 100000. Dollar bond he had been held for more than a week twenty once found his deportation case is still pending. He's a British citizen who was brought here by its parents more than a decade ago. They never renewed his bees out. Singer Ryan Adams is pushing back against allegations of misconduct be made by female musicians. Seven women including Adam's ex wife Mandy Moore told the New York Times that Adams offered to help their careers but then turn them things turns. Actual bill women claimed Adams turned to vengeful if he was rejected and with and subject them to emotional and verbal abuse Adams says he tells and the report. Are misrepresented. Exaggerated. An outright false he also admits to making many mistakes and he's apologizing deeply in and deservedly. Anyone he's ever hurt.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.