China could have 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030: Pentagon

A new Pentagon report estimates that China could have 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030, a quicker expansion of its nuclear arsenal than previously believed.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live