Transcript for This day in history: Dec. 19, 1998

President Clinton has been impeached the House of Representatives today approved two of the four articles of impeachment. Accusing him of perjury and obstruction of justice the issue now goes to the United States senate for a possible trial. In the house today it was a partisan vote and it will have repercussions not only for this president but for the presidency itself and for the House of Representatives. It is almost impossible to describe this day but will try starting with a ABC's Linda Douglass on Capitol Hill. At 3 o'clock this afternoon the articles of impeachment were delivered to the secretary of the United States senate by house Judiciary Chairman Henry Hyde and the thirteen Republicans who will prosecute the case against the president. It was an emotional today. The days are 228. And a's are 206. Article one is adopted. Article one charging President Clinton committed perjury before the grand jury. Past 2282206. With five members of each party voting with the other party. Article two perjury in the Paula Jones civil case was defeated 2292205. Article three obstruction of justice past 221 to 212. And article four abuse of power was defeated 285 to 148. As if impeaching the president was not drama enough. Earlier house speaker designate Bob Livingston plunge of the house into chaos with a stunning announcement first an appeal to the president. You sir may resign your post. And then he dropped a bombshell I can only challenge you are in such fashion. If I am willing to heed my own words. I will not stand for speaker of the house on through January 6. Livingston announced he will also resigned from congress he made the decision two days after confessing to several extramarital affairs. Democrats rose up to plead for an end to the poisonous political climate. We need to stop destroying imperfect. People. At the altar of an un obtainable. Morality. Say no to resignation. No to impeachment. And no to vicious self righteousness. But Republicans argued the climate did not create president Clinton's problems he did. I'm nation of laws cannot be ruled by air person who breaks the law. At one point Democrats walked out after being denied the chance to vote on censure instead of impeachment. They charged Republicans are ignoring the will of the people. Let me tell you people are angry. They are frustrated at be well. And now the congress is preparing for something people thought they would never see that is a trial in the senate. The majority leader the senate Trent Lott issued a statement tonight suggesting that. The beginning data that trial may depend on how long it takes the president to prepare his defense. Meanwhile course the White House is hoping that some how in the interim they can make a deal for a censure resolution. The democratic senators are saying Charlie that they do expect the trial and they expect it to last for months.

