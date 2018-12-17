-
Now Playing: Judge strikes down Obamacare
-
Now Playing: This day in history: Dec. 20, 2002
-
Now Playing: This day in history: Dec. 19, 1998
-
Now Playing: Cohen: President Trump 'doesn't tell the truth'
-
Now Playing: This day in history: Dec. 17, 2014
-
Now Playing: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hails immigrants as debate rages over asylum seekers
-
Now Playing: Pompeo calls Canadians' arrest in China 'unlawful'
-
Now Playing: Gov. Walker signs bill decried as 'power grab'
-
Now Playing: Trump knew hush-money payments were wrong, Cohen says
-
Now Playing: Rolling Thunder announces last Memorial Day ride
-
Now Playing: Melania Trump makes Christmas visit to children's hospital after taking on critics
-
Now Playing: Legal trouble around President Trump intensifies
-
Now Playing: Trump picks Office of Management and Budget head as new acting chief of staff
-
Now Playing: Trump says he never directed his former lawyer Michael Cohen to 'break the law'
-
Now Playing: Maria Butina pleads guilty to conspiring to act as a Russian agent
-
Now Playing: Senate votes to stop US support for Yemen war, condemns Saudi crown prince
-
Now Playing: Sen. Jeff Flake warns of threats to democracy in farewell speech
-
Now Playing: President Trump reacts to Michael Cohen sentencing on Twitter
-
Now Playing: Nancy Pelosi praying for Trump as shutdown looms
-
Now Playing: Michael Flynn asks judge to spare prison sentence