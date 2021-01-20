Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock sworn into Senate

Vice President Kamala Harris recited the oath of office to the new senators as they were sworn in.
2:58 | 01/20/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock sworn into Senate
No objection to reading of the certificates will be waived and they will be printed in full in the record. If the senators elect and senator designate. Will now present themselves at the desk the chair will administer the oath of office. Oh. Mr. ourself. Mr. Padilla. Mr. Warren. Please raise your right hand it. Tank do you solemnly swear that you'll support and defend the constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic. That you will bear true faith and allegiance to the same. They take this obligation freely and without any mental reservation. Or purpose of evasion. And that you will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which you are about to enter so help you. Congratulations.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

