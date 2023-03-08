Kevin McCarthy under fire for turning over raw Jan. 6 video to Fox News host

Now, Tucker Carlson is broadcasting selectively edited clips from the thousands of hours of footage the House Speaker turned over to him.

March 8, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live