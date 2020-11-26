Where you live may determine what you eat on Thanksgiving

More
While turkey will figure prominently on most Thanksgiving tables, it’s the side dishes that divide our nation.
1:42 | 11/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Where you live may determine what you eat on Thanksgiving

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:42","description":"While turkey will figure prominently on most Thanksgiving tables, it’s the side dishes that divide our nation.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"74410187","title":"Where you live may determine what you eat on Thanksgiving","url":"/Politics/video/live-determine-eat-thanksgiving-74410187"}