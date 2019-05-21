Transcript for Nancy Pelosi gets JFK Profile in Courage Award

A speaker Nancy Pelosi says she's overwhelmed in speechless after receiving the John F. Kennedy profile in courage award. Close he accepted the award of the JFK presidential library in Boston lots ninth recognized for her work on the Affordable Care Act. We need Democrats to regain control of the house and ushering in the most diverse congress in history. Well in Florida temple honoring the victims of a mass shooting a Marjorie Stoneman Douglas high school was set ablaze and a jester of healing thousands attended the ceremonial fire including families of the victims. The temple of time was built to help the park living Coral Springs communities. Moved beyond that when he eighteen tragedy seventeen people were killed.

