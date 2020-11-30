By The Numbers: Record-breaking hurricane season

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season ended with the most named storms in recorded history, including nine storms named with the Greek alphabet.
1:44 | 11/30/20

By The Numbers: Record-breaking hurricane season

