Transcript for President Trump tweets, tensions rising with Iran

Rising tensions with Iran that this morning president trump treated I've instructed the United States navy to shoot down and destroy any and all you Ronnie and gunboats if they harass our ships at sea. Between came just half an hour after Fox News re aired this video today released by the Pentagon last week showing. He Ronnie and revolutionary guard boats coming within ten yards in the US ship in the Persian gulf. The Pentagon calling it at the time unsafe and unprofessional but the president went much further to unpack now when all this means we bring in ABC's Martha Raddatz. So mark didn't is presidential history indicate a change in the US rules of engagement or was it simply a warning to Iran. Well I is certainly was a warning I don't know whether it'll change the rules of engagement I'd been on the ships had been in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian gulf. And the way they do it now or up until now. Was they that the very most they would fire warning shots but they would start with a radio warning something over the loudspeakers to warn those boats when they come around which happens. Quite regularly. The Pentagon. Had a press conference today I think the Pentagon had no idea this tweet was coming but they happen to have scheduled a press conference that. The vice chairman of the joint chiefs and I think he handled it very well by simply saying. This sends a clear message to Iran if they pointed a gun at us. We can we as essentially fire back but that's always been a case they can defend themselves. And and what I've seen in the past is the Iranians are quite careful to keep the guns down. So. There's this clear message but will Iran risk whether or not those rules of engagement haven't changed in a way by saying. Harassing asked that leaves a lot of open space there are I don't know that you can shoot someone if they harass you so it's going to be up to the captain's of those ships to decide exactly what that means but my guests. And and educated guess I guess I would say Lindsay is that the rules of engagement won't really change much and less the Iranians really really push it. And lastly you know of course the whole world is battling the corona virus has shared fight done anything to ease tensions in all with Iran. It sure doesn't seem so Lindsay in fact today. Iran launched a satellite into space detection their first successful. Launch and they say satellite. What the US thinks it is is calmer. To actually try to get an ICBM. Intercontinental ballistic missile so that it really increases tensions now did you see the president trump didn't go after them for them back to today instead talked about it is Tweeter treated about. The year Ronnie and small boats but this had passed to be on his mind as well. Although president trump has offered help to Iran on the one hand with the corona virus and they have been devastated. By the corona virus in Iran it was one of the first countries to to really have an outbreak there really just after China. In January I was actually mirror an earlier in January and and just after I left they started getting there their first cases. Over there so on the one hand president trump is saying you know we'll help you out with a corona virus and the other. Hand he is saying but if you pointing gun and our books will kill you. Born Martha Raddatz thank you so much Martha.

