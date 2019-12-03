Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand defends handling of aide's alleged sexual misconduct

More
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a 2020 presidential hopeful who has made sexual assault the focus of her political career, is facing her own #MeToo controversy.
0:30 | 03/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand defends handling of aide's alleged sexual misconduct

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61625802,"title":"Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand defends handling of aide's alleged sexual misconduct","duration":"0:30","description":"Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a 2020 presidential hopeful who has made sexual assault the focus of her political career, is facing her own #MeToo controversy.","url":"/Politics/video/sen-kirsten-gillibrand-defends-handling-aides-alleged-sexual-61625802","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.