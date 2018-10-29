Transcript for Trump blames 'Fake News Media' for 'division and hatred'

And I get to the White House for president trump is also reacting to the shooting he called it an act of pure evil. But then also exhibit a bit of a debate with the mayor of Pittsburgh over what to do about it Karen Travers is outside the white house with the latest on that Karen. Diane in some in his first comments on the shooting on Saturday the president was talking about changing gun laws and the president. Went where we've seen him go before after a shooting Rampage the president noted that there were no armed security guards in the synagogue that day and said perhaps they should have gone there that. The results would have been better if there were armed security the mayor of Pittsburgh said that this is not the answer to this problem by having synagogues arms he said we should try to stop irrational behavior from happening. At the forefront so bit of the debate there but aides have been striking that there hasn't been a conversation really about gun control policy in the wake of this there's just so many other layers. Today's tragedy and the president as you say called it an anti Semitic act and he also said it was an active short evil condemning it and very strong terms on Saturday but also Diane very quickly saying that the level of hatred right now in this country and the anger that is simmering across the states. He says that's in large part to the media and they reporting and fake news. Ryan and Karen in terms of whether or not he will go to Pittsburgh I know he has a very busy political travel schedule but the mid term so close so what's the verdict on that it. Right now there's nothing announced yet Diana the president said he wanted to go to Pittsburgh but it's not clear exactly where he'll go what could do there who he will meet with but he did say something he would like to do president as you say has a very very busy campaign schedule starting in the middle of this week he will be out on the road almost every day doing nearly a dozen rallies between now in the mid terms. The president of course did not cancel an event in Illinois on Saturday night that took place just hours after that shooting. He said he had considered whether or not to cancel it but he said we can't let evil stop our schedules and he still kept on with that. And is you heard in some of those quotes it was classic trump at a rally still doing the usual hits still revving up his supporters but now just eight days to go until the mid term. Us attorney Karen Travers from the White House Karen thanks.

