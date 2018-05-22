Trump enters talks with Moon amid uncertainty over North Korea summit

President Donald Trump is hosting South Korea's President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday for talks as they work to assess whether North Korea's commitment to rid itself of its nuclear program is genuine.
