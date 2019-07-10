Transcript for Trump signs US-Japan trade deal

Are gathered here today at the White House this afternoon to. Discuss a very strong and groundbreaking achievement for the United States and Japan. The signing of the new US Japan. Trade agreement and the US Japan and digital trade agreement digital is becoming a very big factor in the world. He studios represented tremendous victory for both of our nation's. They will create countless jobs expand investment in commerce reduce our trade deficit very substantially. Promote fairness and reciprocity and unlock the vast opportunities for growth. In the United States these deals are a game changer for our farmers. And our ranchers we love our farmers are we love our ranches we've been working very hard in those providing them with significantly enhanced access to a critical. Foreign market. These agreements will ensure that our economic partnership flourishes brighter than. Ever before I think we're probably at a stage with Japan where I don't think our relationship is ever been stronger better. Then it is right now.

