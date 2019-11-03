White House sets stage for another shutdown

More
Trump's budget proposal sets up another battle over a border wall.
4:22 | 03/11/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for White House sets stage for another shutdown

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61608890,"title":"White House sets stage for another shutdown","duration":"4:22","description":"Trump's budget proposal sets up another battle over a border wall. ","url":"/Politics/video/white-house-sets-stage-shutdown-61608890","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.