NHL star Johnny Gaudreau killed after being hit by alleged drunk driver

Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau, 31 and his brother Matthew Gaudreau, 29, were killed after being hit by an alleged drunk driver in Salem County, New Jersey, police said.

August 30, 2024

