Transcript for Amazon said nearly 20,000 of its workers got coronavirus

In today's tech bikes and the sun's corona virus cases the company says more than 191000 of its workers. Have contracted the virus this year that's under one half percent of its workforce Amazon had been under pressure to disclose how many employees that's as a positive. Later today NASA will try to send its 23 million dollar toilet to the International Space Station after last night's rocket launch with scrub. The titanium toilet is smaller and better suited for women and almost well it could be used for future missions to the moon. A new study finds that children who write by hand learn and remember more than those who rely on computers researchers say handwriting helps increase activity in the part. Of the brain responsible for processing and linguists. About 45 states do not require schools to teach handwriting. Under purse accounts those except it's have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.