Transcript for Amazon clears the air over new smartphone

In today's tech bytes Amazon clearing the air. The company's steel head start rumors of another Smartphone by the online retailer but overnight Amazon says she was talking about a new prime video interface. Not a phone and a son blast at ten that's Smart phone failed to sell causing 170 million dollar loss for the company. Schools personal assistant can now programs at. Very ritual Dan update to the assistant allows users to schedule commands for instance. You can schedule the bathroom light to turn on at a specific time in the morning or set it to dim your lights at your bed time. Tesla slapped its name out of surfboards for a 15100 dollars. The electric car maker partnered with a company that usually self serve sports for about half that price. But the test the boards featuring a lightweight carbon fiber and the people should use on its cars they sold in hours. Beyond to be very Kraft food desert expects.

