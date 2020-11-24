Transcript for Amazon's delivery warning

In today's tech sites Amazon's delivery warning the companies urging customers. To pick up packages at its brick and mortar stores instead of getting them delivered to your door the company says the goal is to keep the holiday season spoiler free. But the move will also benefit Amazon reducing deliveries while online order surge amid a pandemic. Twitter is expanding its warning labels the site has been flagging election related tweets with disputed information this boat. Potentially misleading now twitters expanding on an idea but showing users a warning at the trying to light a labeled sweet. And a copy of Super Mario Brothers three now holds the title of most expensive video game ever the cartridge recently sold at auction for a 156000. Dollars. I think the shortly of the record held by a copy of Super Mario bros that sold for a 114. Grand in July busier tech bytes have a great day.

