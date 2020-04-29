Transcript for AMC Theaters threatens Universal Studios over on-demand releases

If today's tech bikes and new battle between a top movie studio and the AC theater chain. Universal released the movie roles role towards straight to stream investigators remained closed during this pandemic. The movie did so well universal says it may consider similar moves in the future AMC is now threatening to bandy universal films from its theaters. Overnight universal said it absolutely believes the affable experience and made no statement to the contrary. Meanwhile a big decision concerning the Academy Awards for the first time ever films that went straight to streaming will be eligible for an Oscar this year. And FaceBook and as a grammar producing a virtual graduation ceremony on May fifteenth overall will be the keynote speaker but the clock between twenty. Also hear from singer Miley Cyrus. Entertainer Tina and other us. Doesn't protect bites have a great day.

