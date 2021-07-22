Transcript for Apple to introduce all-5G broadband cellular network

It's today's tech vice Apple's big move into five G according to online tech reports all iphones will be five G capable starting next year so no more forgy folks reports also say that apple will overhaul its cheapest model the iPhone SE. Which will be available early next year. Clubhouse is no longer invite only now anyone can join the live audio app that launched at the start of the pandemic. Clubhouse founders say the ten million people and their wait list will be added over time the act has been getting a lot more competition from similar products like Twitter spaces. And finally Google Maps is aiming to help train commuters it's adding a feature in 101000 cities across a hundred countries. That shows users how crowded a transit line is. And users in new York and Sydney Australia can see which cars on a specific train are the most crowded. Does your tech bytes have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.