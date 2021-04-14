Transcript for Apple to launch new products April 20

Same say sex bites and you launch event for apple the tech giant has confirmed. Its latest product reveal will be next Tuesday the event is expected to show off Apple's new iPad that Max. There's also talk of new air pods and air attacks a tracking device. Help keep track of valuables. Microsoft has unveiled its surface locked up more competition for Apple's MacBook Air customers will have two sizes to choose from thirteen point five or fifteen inch. They offer up to nineteen hours battery life and start at a thousand dollars. Finally FaceBook is testing a video speed dating out it's called sparked and it's touted as video speed dating with kind people initial date last four minutes. But of users agree they can schedule a ten minute second date. Sparked is free and there's just like banks does your tech bytes the three day.

