Transcript for CVS will begin accepting contactless payments at all stores

At today's tech fired from new mode of contact with hate comes the CBS customers can now use a power bit remote. When they check out the pharmacy chain says it's the first national retailer to use paper towels technology at point of sale. Users will not be hit would any fees. Next apple is reportedly moving forward with plans for a believable iPhone the company its had to be actively working on several prototypes. But the goal of happiness capable of withstanding at least 100000. Folds. The target. For its release is set to be September a 20/20 two. Video games a booster happiness Oxford researchers surveyed gamers who play animal crossing. And plants vs zombies they say people who play for hours so much happier than those who don't play. Both teams have social features allowing interaction between players. And that may be the key to happiness does your tech bytes.

