Transcript for Netflix removes controversial scene from '13 Reasons Why'

In today's tech vice Netflix alters a controversial scene this season one finale of thirteen reasons why will no longer include the graphic depiction of one character taking her own life. Netflix says the scene was removed because it is mindful of the ongoing debate around that show. It is day two for prime day. Amazon is offering cells on more than a million items if you're looking for the best deals use the web site Campbell Campbell Campbell to track price history on. Any Amazon prime. Item also Amazon prime may not have the lowest prices on everything keep an eye on competitive sites like Wal-Mart target and best buy. And Porter is rolling out a desktop redesign the biggest change is the navigation bar moving to the left of the screen. They're also different theme missing color schemes including. Two more options for dark clothes and we. England those your checked by have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.