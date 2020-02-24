Transcript for Samsung Galaxy Z smart flip phone production on hold

In today's advice new fallout because of the corona virus Samsung just introduce its new galaxy Z flip phone a few weeks ago. But a company shut down the factory where it's being meet in South Korea over the weekend. After a worker tested positive for the virus. You'll soon be able to owning a very many Tesla. Mattel is making hot wheels versions of the tasteless cyber trucks the remote control car will come in two sizes the smaller one will cost twenty dollars the tube but long replica. We'll set you back 400 bucks at a video showing a paycheck is going viral. Now bartender in Austin, Texas shared it on take top to check. Is for just over nine dollars for seven Indy hours of work she says she posted the image to raise awareness of the service industries low wages and the importance of tipping that a tip your waiters visitor took bites.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.