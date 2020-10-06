Transcript for Telemarketers are accused of making robocalls in violation of FCC rules

At today's pick by telemarketers may soon have to pay up the government is seeking a record 225 million dollars in fines. From health insurance telemarketers. Accused of making up billion robo calls in violation of FCC rules the case centers around a company accused of scamming people. And at least eight states. Honda says that had to stop production worldwide after a cyber attack. A virus people traded its servers and workers could access their laptops experts warn companies are especially vulnerable now to hacking. But so many people working from home. Finally the most expensive car ever sold through an online only auction. The 2003 Ferrari Enzo went from more than two point six million dollars. The car's original price when it was built with 650000. Dollars. Does your tech bytes have a great day.

