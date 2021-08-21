Now Playing: Robot parkour

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, August 20, 2021

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Aug. 20, 2021

Now Playing: R. Kelly’s ex-employee: Star lived in ‘twilight zone’

Now Playing: Hospitals struggle to find beds for mostly younger, unvaccinated COVID-19 patients

Now Playing: Wings of American, Alaska Airlines jets bump at airport

Now Playing: Tropical Storm Henri takes aim at the Northeast

Now Playing: Former US Army interpreter afraid for his family trapped in Afghanistan

Now Playing: The Breakdown: Biden vows to 'do everything we can' to get US allies out of Kabul

Now Playing: Texas sees COVID-19 hospitalizations surge 55% in 2 weeks

Now Playing: Robots invade Ohio State University campus

Now Playing: What you need to know about COVID-19 boosters

Now Playing: ABC News Live: Mike Richards steps down from new ‘Jeopardy!’ host role

Now Playing: Post analysis of Biden's remarks on Afghanistan

Now Playing: President Biden answers press questions on Afghanistan

Now Playing: Biden discusses crisis in Afghanistan

Now Playing: Passenger films Caldor fire smoke plume from plane

Now Playing: Three vaccinated senators are among the latest COVID breakthrough cases