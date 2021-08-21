Tesla unveils ‘humanoid robot’

More
Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the development of a humanoid robot that can do our “dangerous, repetitive and boring tasks,” and promised his Tesla Bot will be “friendly.”
1:19 | 08/21/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tesla unveils ‘humanoid robot’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:19","description":"Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the development of a humanoid robot that can do our “dangerous, repetitive and boring tasks,” and promised his Tesla Bot will be “friendly.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"79571407","title":"Tesla unveils ‘humanoid robot’","url":"/Technology/video/tesla-unveils-humanoid-robot-79571407"}