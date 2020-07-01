Transcript for Uber and Hyundai partner for a network of air taxis

In today's pick by Hoover and Hyundai teaming up but a new flying taxi. A full scale mock up is being unveiled this week at the Consumer Electronics Show the companies say. It will carry up to four passengers and will reach 180 miles an hour. They hope to start service and three years Amazon is trying to make it easier to pump gas by essentially turning your cards or credit cards. All you have to do is say Alexa Kaye forecast that voice come and only work if you have an outlet that enabled car. It's falling out soon add thousands of ExxonMobil station. A new battery could keep your cell phone charged or five days even Wally it. The lithium sulfur battery has been developed by researchers in Australia they say it could also power electric car for 600 miles but no word yet on. When they could hit the market. That's a good one their tech bytes have a great day.

