George Stephanopoulos announces venue for upcoming ABC News debate

More
ABC News announces the venue of the third Democratic primary debate in September will be at Texas Southern University in Houston.
0:27 | 07/21/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for George Stephanopoulos announces venue for upcoming ABC News debate

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:27","description":"ABC News announces the venue of the third Democratic primary debate in September will be at Texas Southern University in Houston.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"64470763","title":"George Stephanopoulos announces venue for upcoming ABC News debate","url":"/ThisWeek/video/george-stephanopoulos-announces-venue-upcoming-abc-news-debate-64470763"}