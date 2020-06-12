Transcript for 'The people of Georgia spoke in this election': Georgia secretary of state

President trump has been mostly silent on the pandemic this week. In his post-election rally in Georgia, he continued his effort to overturn Joe Biden's victory with false claim. You know we won Georgia, just so you understand. And we are joined now by Georgia secretary of state Brad raffensperger. Thank you for joining us this in addition to claiming victory, the president is pressuring the governor of your state to call a special session to the state legislature to try to overturn the results. You're a conservative Republican. You wanted president trump to win. Can you explain why what he's saying and doing now is in your view, wrong? Well, good morning, George. The people of Georgia spoke in this election, and obviously I'm a conservative Republican. Disappointed in the results, but I said we'll count every legal vote and work hard to make sure no illegal votes have been counted and that's what we have been doing. I don't believe there's the will in the general assembly for a special session. So you don't expect this to take place on Tuesday. There's a petition out there to try to call for it. I know the governor's refused. That's something that's beyond my office's calling. That's with the governor of the general assembly, and I'm sure they'll have conversations. At the end of the day, what they're trying to say is if they did,they would be nullifying the will of the people. Look at how the election turned out here in Georgia, president trump got 10% less votes in cherokee county which is a rich red county in this election cycle. Whitfield county in northwest Georgia, less than 4.5%, and really at the end of the day, the voice of the people were spoken. I'm disappointed as a conservative Republican also. Your office is investigating claims of fraud. What have they found? We've never found systemic fraud, not enough to overturn the election. We have over 250 cases right now. We reached out to the governor and asked for additional manpower resources that gives us additional reach to finish up these investigations quickly, but right now we don't see anything that would overturn the will of the people here, George. You had the hand on it. You had the machine recounts, and the president is trying to make an issue now of what he calls signature verification. What's at play there? Well, I just read governor Scott walker said on Facebook this upcoming election we need to do signature match. We always have been doing signature match. In fact, I strengthen signature match. If you filled out a paper application and that came back with a signature, we matched it then, and then we went ahead when you send in your ballot, we matched again, and the secretary of state, I'm the first to ever fill out the online ones and that's strengthened our system. We have the signature match learning the techniques they use to verify signatures. We've strengthened signature match in Georgia, and we'll continue to do that and follow the law. You have two runoff elections coming up for senate in georgibent and Republican candidates have called for unity and removed and do you still support their candidacy? Absolutely. I'm a Republican. I vote for Republicans. So I wish them well. The job of the Republican party is to raise money and turn out the vote. My job as secretary of state is to make sure we have honest and fair elections. It's as simple as that, and integrity matters. Do you think there's any -- because of all these questions in the election, do you think it might make it more difficult for Republican candida prevail in January? Well, it makes it -- these distractions, this unity, it does make it more difficult, and so the candidates out there are running hard, and there will be debates today, and I wish them well. On Thanksgiving, president trump called you an enemy of the people. Whatof threats have you and your family received since then? We have had death threats. My wife has had sexualized texts and things like that, and they've gone after people. They've followed -- you know, young poll workers and election workers so our folks at one of our offices, and so you're seeing just irrational, angry behavior. It's unpatriotic. People shouldn't be doing that. We had an election. Like I said, I wish my guy would have won, and it looks like he's not. It looks like he doesn't have enough votes to prevail. What's your message to Republicans who refuse to accept the election results? It's one of those situations when you are in an 80% trump county, you just don't understand, but therother counties that feel exactly the opposite, and at the end of the day, we as Republicans didn't turn out enough voters. Office as secretary of state is to look at what totals were, and we report the results. That's why it gets back to the state party didn't do their job, didn't raise enough money or turn out their people. There's no doubt in your mind president trump lost the state of Georgia, lost the election? Yeah. Sad, but true. I wish he would have won. I'm a conservative Republican, and I'm disappointed, but those are the results. Secretary raffensperger, thanks for your time this morning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.