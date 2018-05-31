Transcript for Thailand beach made famous in Leonardo DiCaprio film to close to tourists

Side and he's a beautiful country so we can. The beautiful teenager is also and so hoddle is again how many. Even if we don't go through this needs. See you we'd be done rim anybody we tried to integrate it may need to possibly move you make some mis take because the thing that my means grave parked at. But the morphine while Bentley is what backstroke he thought that we have to been so. And and had date to a good next generation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.