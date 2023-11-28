5th group of hostages released free as fragile cease-fire agreement continues

Former U.S. hostage negotiator Christopher O’Leary joins ABC News Live to share his expertise. Plus, Nikki Haley has a new major endorsement.

November 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live