ABC News Live Prime: Wed, Jul 19, 2023

Extreme heat wreaks havoc across globe; Texas officials respond to accusations of inhumane treatment of migrants; Afroman at center of legal battle over police privacy and personal surveillance video.

July 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live