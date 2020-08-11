Transcript for Alex Trebek dead at 80 years old

Hello I'm Dan Harris we are coming on the air at this hour with some breaking news we have learned that long time jeopardy host Al extra back has died after waging a brave. Very public battle with stage four pancreatic cancer. One of the most enduring and recognizable figures on television. Often a private mantra back was candid about his condition. His treatment. His good days and his difficult days always appearing with a sense of optimism he became host of jeopardy in 1984. Working up until his death. Can't hope to live to see his two year survival against cancer in February. Here now is ABC's Michael Strahan with more on the remarkable life and career. But Alex trim back. He is one of the most enduring and recognizable figures on television. Night after night out of Tibet protested contestants and viewers to answer tough trivia questions in that don't usual way. Dancing with Larry David Wright's Monica what just announced it yes and I guess that Alex what is okay boomer thank you. Thank you. Thousands of episodes later in alliger back in jeopardy have become ingrained in American pop culture it's time for final jeopardy and so this was. News okay. And. I'll never be afraid. Of poking fun at yourself. Self deprecating humor. It's worth its weight in gold Canadian born trouble it got its start in news at the CBC. I was a staff announcer. And I was the only bilingual announcer on the English speaking staff so I got to do extra programming I was 27 years old at the time I was. Having a good time now. 1984 TV guru Merv Griffin hired to bear to host jeopardy this is Jeff. Rebecca turned jeopardy into appointment television for welcome to. Excite headquarters. In 2019. A private trip Beck started to fight a public battle in. Was not devastating news. To me. He openly shared his diagnosis would your viewers this week I was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. Throughout my life I've always wondered about how courageously human being was I can be scared to death and I'd still have to deal with it. But I'm not scared to death so maybe I am courageous. He became an advocate for early detection. Other common symptoms can include. Mid back pain. Unexplained weight loss is new onset diabetes most of us. Have open ended lives. We don't know when we're going to die because of the cancer diagnosis. It's a closed end life. And because of that people all over America and abroad. Have decided they wanted to let me know now. While I'm alliance. About the impact. That I've been having. On their existence. And I have on my desk right now an email from a woman who said. My brother in law just saw your PSA and decided. To go and see his doctor. Today he found out that he has stage one pancreatic cancer. Looks like it's very treatable. So wanted to say thank you because I really feel like you saved his life. Another special moment plain out on the show the cab where was famous phrases. True gar. Row what it is we love you out that's very kind thank you. Cost shifts. 1990 plus. You're left with about five blocks and K I read it first. And then I got choked up because it's suddenly registered on me. Oh dear. How. OK yeah. I don't mind getting choked up it's humbling. For the man who had all the answers trip Beck admitted he learned a lot about life in his final days make the most of today. Stop worrying about the future. Just treat every day. As. A blessing. And enjoy it to the fullest. And try to. Be aware of win you leave this earth. That you've made a difference in the lives of other people a positive difference. Our thanks to Michael Strahan for that report remarkable life and we'll have much more on the passing Deval extra back and news all the news. About president elect Joseph Biden coming up on world news tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.