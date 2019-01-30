Transcript for Armored-car driver wanted in theft caught: Police

Well armored truck guard suspected of stealing cash has been arrested in Connecticut the FBI says mark Espinosa and another guard or armored truck employee. We're doing a pick up at a mall in Louisville back in December the other employee went inside and when he came out the truck was gone. Authorities found a truck another location at the mall but investigators say Espinosa had disappeared along with hundreds of thousands of dollars.

