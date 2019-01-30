Armored-car driver wanted in theft caught: Police

Mark Espinosa disappeared from outside a mall in December, authorities said.
0:22 | 01/30/19

Comments
Armored-car driver wanted in theft caught: Police
Well armored truck guard suspected of stealing cash has been arrested in Connecticut the FBI says mark Espinosa and another guard or armored truck employee. We're doing a pick up at a mall in Louisville back in December the other employee went inside and when he came out the truck was gone. Authorities found a truck another location at the mall but investigators say Espinosa had disappeared along with hundreds of thousands of dollars.

