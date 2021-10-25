Author John McWhorter: ‘Wokeness’ hurts Black communities and our society

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with linguist and author John McWhorter about his new book “Woke Racism: How a New Religion Has Betrayed Black America.”

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live