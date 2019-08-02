Bald eagle rescued after being hit by car

Police and wildlife rescue workers teamed up to rescue an American bald eagle that had an injured wing after being hit by a vehicle.
1:03 | 02/08/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Bald eagle rescued after being hit by car
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":60936970,"title":"Bald eagle rescued after being hit by car","duration":"1:03","description":"Police and wildlife rescue workers teamed up to rescue an American bald eagle that had an injured wing after being hit by a vehicle.","url":"/US/video/bald-eagle-rescued-hit-car-60936970","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
