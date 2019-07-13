Transcript for Barry strengthens to hurricane

Bear is now a category one hurricane. Residents and visit tours. Are encouraged. To remain vigilant. As a hurricane approaches Louisiana. We are not. We are not out. The it will we're out of the either we're not out. The conditions that will cause heavy rainfall. For the city have New Orleans. Although Berry has slow boat are also intensify. Pushing the timing of expected impacts further into today. Tonight. And Sunday. While the storm surge or risk on our Mississippi River has passed the primary risk continues to remain. Heavy rains for the city of New Orleans. Ads as we have done our due diligence and research in regards to the rainfall. Like our sister cities have taken on my mobile for example. Received three to four inches a water in one hour. And it's consistent. That will be significant for this city of New Orleans. And it's something that we also experienced. Just this past week. We are not in any way out of the Willits. And we will continue to reiterate this. Today. Tonight. And into tomorrow. The expected rain as you know could lead to flooding. Threw out the city of New Orleans. Likely today. Through Sunday. The National Weather Service continues to Britt tick predict rainfall totals. Between ten to twenty inches. For the city of New Orleans. With locally higher amounts possible. Meaning the areas neighborhoods Macy. Higher levels of rainfall than others much like we also saw this past week.

