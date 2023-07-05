Bear cub climbs down wall with encouragement from mom

A black bear cub appeared nervous as it attempted to climb down a wall, but the little one was eventually able to make the leap after some encouragement from its mother.

July 5, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live