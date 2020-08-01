Black bear cub knocks over trash can, sneaks off with bag

More
A homeowner in Eustis, Florida, was startled to see a black bear cub knock over a trash can outside his house, flipping the lid, and sneaking off with a whole bag.
0:33 | 01/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Black bear cub knocks over trash can, sneaks off with bag
There are.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:33","description":"A homeowner in Eustis, Florida, was startled to see a black bear cub knock over a trash can outside his house, flipping the lid, and sneaking off with a whole bag.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68141464","title":"Black bear cub knocks over trash can, sneaks off with bag","url":"/US/video/black-bear-cub-knocks-trash-sneaks-off-bag-68141464"}