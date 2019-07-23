Transcript for 2 bodies of missing men not yet found in double murder

Before arriving at court this afternoon to get a closeup look at the man accused of killing her son were Hurley told us that Brendan spotty had still not been found. He was reported missing by a man who called 911 Wednesday. Level working group find out you're very. You proved to hurt you your advice. You. Will insure full war the third with awful have argued they argued that the report is drifting thumping. Raleigh police sent out an alert Thursday that 21 year old Anthony McCall and his friend 23 year old Brandon Hurley were missing. On Saturday investigators announced they had arrested two men and charged them with murdering McCall and curly. That was my baby. That was my boy my only boy he's gone. Or Hurley said her son was the father of a two year old little girl that he had to worked so statute if he knew it. She's not gonna see her dad my choice that what you get. James Robinson was the first suspect to face the judge for double murder. 21 and facing the death penalty in the nineteen year old police have also charged with a double murder Ryan peaches in the same boat. Her Lee's mother has a message for them. Just OK you know justice is served in honor of these boys because they didn't deserve that. He's been. While Hurley was in court members of a close family were combing the woods along the little river highway 230 won and covered bridge road on the week Johnston county line. If police have told them what they think happened to the two young men the families are chairing they say they're putting their faith in the detectives investigating the case.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.