Cherelle Griner says Biden ‘has not forgotten’ Brittney Griner

At a press conference on Friday, Cherelle Griner said President Joe Biden’s letter to the WNBA star detained in Russia shows “he has not forgotten her.”

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live