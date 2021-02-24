Transcript for Christine Brennan: ‘Everything that anyone is talking about is Tiger Woods’

Estrogen USA today national sports columnist and ABC news contributor Christine Greenwich Christina Tiger Woods obviously a towering shade you're not only in the world of golf but in American culture really overall how sports world reacting to this accident. Lindsay it is all the headlines it is everything. He has talked about it right now and they sentence because it is much more than just all used up part of our culture iconic member of our culture and news transcending weren't sure what Austin thirty years now at its most people started to hear about tiger grotto is based at tiger blitz later she and obviously he has legend at worst and has made news in the eyes have been so why not let -- been buried well tiger over the years as he has. And and injury so many and so I think. This is kind of story that you shutter of course because it. 25 years of course human being pinched and you you hope he's okay or secret is that. Dad and Simon and but you don't understand assassination. Because this is a man who just keeps coming back and that street masters in nineteen. Are you lions seventeen. Shot and inability to walk a straight line in a sobriety test and he just keeps coming back and coming back and I think those are the kinds of things and that may or may recruiting. Sure sure and our culture and obviously now someone who are rare but. Everything's okay are. In riveting to be sure and you touched on this in tiger of course is Jason challenges in the past decade as personal indiscretions that ended his never approach a 2017. Do you virus caused by his use of pain and sleeping pills and a string of injuries that nearly took him also the golf course entirely yet amazingly she came back to win the 2019. Masters tell tigers couch and his recovery in recent years and what if he is still able to play he would contend with us as a 45 girls still trying to compete. Somebody sits. Eight. His body use muscle that match I think my body seventy or at least you're all in terms all the injury surgery or surgery at. Surgery. Package you wanna US open so he's gone through the I think this one obviously it is it better. It's yeah. And it looked at his legs were injured Hurd and media press conference. Obviously he didn't want it to him in a hospital. Concerned there is bull leg injury and search. Or any. Concern or an aptly. And now get on it changes yes he's an athlete and he's. Mentioned. But he is also a human being and right now it's human being tiger or its at a very human man not this superhuman all earn. That people I think are most concerned about and that's why this story will in the news for fifty cents and well known name and up and there are people born. Thirty years old now who don't remember I'm money we're talking tiger or use our our culture that. One time. We had dominated headlines and good and bad for such all along about to actually just a little while ago we showed some video of him hugging his Simon eleven year old and Charlie each and that father son yhency championship also in Orlando we saw inch perhaps most recently as a proud father encouraging his lunch that his family including his relationship with his old father so much had to senator of his time in the nationals by English how does that impact how we view Tiger Woods today. Softer gentler tiger. You know the it's ribbons Duncan's. Machine. That we saw her years as well. Even though the machine is news is not as a human. Tiger was almost super man and was doing things we never but you eat lunch Amazon dominating and an essential for a burst. Hardship and also on a one time you get in and of tiger. Now it's tigris changed and a person might thinks Sean DNA or your unit a couple times and I think he's under melody and become much more debt meet his daughter son so both they are that meant that when he ninety masters or watch and win because they never watch some of when they major sports oaks that's tiger we're talking about now. More human error and it sure tiger. And that's obvious in persons in trouble tonight. Christine Brennan are saying sixteen year old.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.